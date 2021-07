Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala's Sabarimala temple to reopen for devotees from July 17. Check details

Kerala's Sabarimala Temple is all set to be opened for devotees from July 17 to 21 for monthly puja. Devotees with complete COVID vaccination certificates or RT-PCR negative report, issued within 48 hours prior to the visit, will be allowed to enter the temple.

As per guidelines, a maximum of 5,000 devotees will be allowed through the online booking system.

