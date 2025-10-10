Sabarimala row: Kerala HC confirms gold theft, orders SIT to lodge criminal case and submit report in 6 weeks The court noted that the vigilance report revealed a significant discrepancy involving around 474.9 grams of gold, which had been handed over to Unnikrishnan Potty, the sponsor who undertook the gold-plating work.

The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered the state police to register a criminal case and launch an investigation into the alleged "misappropriation of gold" from the side frames or lintels of a temple shrine.

A division bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar issued the directive after observing that the investigation so far indicated that gold from the side frames or lintels had indeed been misappropriated.

The court noted that the vigilance report revealed a significant discrepancy involving around 474.9 grams of gold, which had been handed over to Unnikrishnan Potty, the sponsor who undertook the gold-plating work. However, records did not show that this quantity of gold was ever formally handed over to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

SIT ordered to submit report in six weeks

The bench directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was previously constituted to examine related issues, to also investigate this aspect of the case and any other irregularities uncovered during the inquiry. It further ordered that the vigilance report be submitted to the TDB, which must then forward it to the State Police Chief.

The State Police Chief was instructed to direct ADGP (Crime Branch and Law and Order) H Venkatesh to register a case and begin the investigation. ADGP Venkatesh, who heads the SIT as per a government order dated October 9, has been tasked with ensuring a comprehensive, impartial, and swift probe to bring the offenders to justice.

The SIT has been asked to submit a detailed report within six weeks and provide status updates to the court every two weeks. The bench clarified that the SIT will remain directly answerable to the court and must maintain strict confidentiality, refraining from disclosing any details of the investigation to the public or the media until the inquiry is concluded.

What is the controversy?

The dispute revolves around the gold-plated copper sheets adorning the 'Dwarapalaka' idols outside the sanctum sanctorum, with allegations of tampering and misuse of gold sparking widespread outrage. The opposition has accused the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) of removing the panels for repairs and handing them over to a sponsor named Unnikrishnan Potty.

The gold-plated copper panels and pedestals were first taken in 2019 for restoration and reportedly given to Potti. They were returned 39 days later, weighing 38.258 kg—a shortfall of 4.541 kg. In September 2025, the board again removed the panels, citing continued deterioration. On September 9, the Sabarimala Special Commissioner informed the High Court that the panels had been removed without prior judicial approval. During the ongoing investigation, two pedestals were recovered on September 28 from the residence of Potti’s sister in Thiruvananthapuram.

