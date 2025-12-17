Sabarimala gold theft row: SIT arrests former TDB administrative officer S Sreekumar Sreekumar's arrest comes barely two weeks after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, saying that the allegations against him were made out.

Sabarimala:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday arrested former Sabarimala administrative officer S Sreekumar in connection with the alleged gold theft case at the temple. Sreekumar was the administrative officer when the gold plates were taken out of the Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple and later brought back.

Sreekumar is the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the two cases.

Kerala HC rejects Sreekumar's bail plea

The Kerala High Court had earlier rejected Sreekumar's bail application, saying that the allegations against him were made out. He was arrested on Wednesday after being summoned to the SIT office for questioning.

Following Sreekumar's arrest, former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) secretary S Jayashree is also facing the threat of arrest in this case. The anticipatory bail plea of Jayasree was also rejected. The court had said that if the two accused were granted pre-arrest bail, the entire probe into the loss of gold from the shrine would collapse, and effective investigation "would become meaningless".

The court had also said that both Sreekumar and Jayasree were well aware that the plates were originally gold-clad, but signed the documents that referred to them as made of copper.

Jayashree has filed an application for anticipatory bail in the Supreme Court.

Sabarimala gold theft row

The special investigation team (SIT) appointed by the court is investigating two cases related to the disappearance of gold plates from the idols of the dwarapalaka (guardian deities) and the gold-plated doors of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

So far, the SIT has arrested seven people, including two former chairmen of the TDB and CPM leaders A Padmakumar and N Vasu. Unnikrishnan Potty is the main accused in this case, and Murari Babu, a then-serving officer of the board, has also been arrested.

In 2019, when the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, proposed electroplating the Dwarapalaka idols to the TDB, Babu forwarded the proposal to the board, reportedly stating that the gold-clad plates were made of copper. He is said to have forwarded a similar proposal from Potty again in 2025.

The Vigilance also pointed out serious lapses by Babu and seven other TDB officials in handing over the gold-clad plates to Potty.

The SIT, probing the case under the direction of the Kerala High Court, has already arrested the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty.

