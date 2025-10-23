Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT arrests former temple board officer Murari Babu He is an accused in two cases related to the disappearance of gold from the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

Sabarimala:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the missing gold from the Sabarimala temple in Kerala has arrested former administrative officer B Murari Babu, sources said on Thursday. Babu, who was suspended by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in connection with the missing gold case, was arrested from his residence in Changanassery on Wednesday night, officials said.

The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the temple's gold-plated panels and irregularities in the gold-plating work of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols.

He was later shifted to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram for interrogation, officials said.

According to sources, Babu's relatives arrived at the Crime Branch office on Thursday morning. Around 10 am, the SIT formally recorded his arrest and informed his family members about the procedure. They were later permitted to meet him.

What are the allegations against Murari Babu?

SIT will produce Babu before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Pathanamthitta in the evening, officials said. SIT is likely to file a petition in court seeking custody of Babu for detailed interrogation.

Babu has been named as an accused in two cases related to the disappearance of gold from the gold-plated plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

In 2019, when the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, proposed electroplating the Dwarapalaka idols to the TDB, Babu forwarded the proposal to the board, reportedly stating that the gold-clad plates were made of copper. He is said to have forwarded a similar proposal from Potty again in 2025.

Babu was serving as Deputy Devaswom Commissioner in Haripad when he was suspended from service recently.

The TDB Vigilance, which conducted a preliminary inquiry, had submitted a report raising suspicion about the involvement of certain board officials in the removal of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil.

The Vigilance also pointed out serious lapses by Babu and seven other TDB officials in handing over the gold-clad plates to Potty.

The SIT, probing the case under the direction of the Kerala High Court, has already arrested the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty.



