Saayoni Ghosh, Mala Roy, Yusuf Pathan among 20 rebel TMC MPs as Mamata faces biggest crisis | Check full list

New Delhi:

The political storm within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) showed no signs of easing on Wednesday as a growing number of party MPs were named as part of an expanding dissident camp that has openly challenged the party leadership. The rebellion comes barely weeks after the TMC lost power in West Bengal and has triggered serious questions about the party's unity and the future of its leadership under Mamata Banerjee.

While political parties often recover from electoral defeats, managing the fallout of losing power can be a far greater challenge. The Trinamool Congress now finds itself confronting internal divisions, resignations by senior leaders and speculation about a possible split among its parliamentary ranks.

The latest developments follow a series of setbacks for the party. Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the Trinamool Congress, adding to the crisis. Her exit came shortly after Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy also quit the party and resigned from Parliament. Both leaders cited differences with the party leadership, intensifying concerns that the internal unrest could spread further. Their departures have fuelled speculation that more leaders may distance themselves from the party in the coming weeks.

Here's the list of rebel TMC MPs

According to reports, the following Trinamool Congress MPs have aligned themselves with the dissident faction:

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (Barasat) Saayoni Ghosh (Jadavpur) Yusuf Pathan (Baharampur) Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol) Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia (Cooch Behar) Khalilur Rahaman (Jangipur) Abu Taher Khan (Murshidabad) Partha Bhowmick (Barrackpore) Bapi Halder (Mathurapur) Mala Roy (Kolkata Dakshin) Rachana Banerjee (Hooghly) Satabdi Roy (Birbhum) Asit Kumar Mal (Bolpur) Sharmila Sarkar (Bardhaman Purba) Arup Chakraborty (Bankura) June Malia (Medinipur) Kalipada Soren (Jhargram) Deepak Adhikari (Ghatal) Mitali Bag (Arambagh) Prasun Banerjee (Howrah)

The sheer number of MPs linked to the rebellion has raised concerns within the party, with political observers closely watching the next move of the dissident group.

NDA merger buzz intensifies

Political speculation intensified after members of the rebel camp reportedly held meetings with Union Minister and BJP's West Bengal election incharge Bhupender Yadav and senior BJP leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The meetings have led to discussions about the possibility of the rebel faction aligning with or eventually merging into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). While no formal announcement has been made, the developments have generated considerable political interest both in Bengal and at the national level.

Anti-defection law could play a crucial role

Any future move by the rebel MPs will also be shaped by the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, also known as the anti-defection law. Under the existing rules, a merger would require the support of at least two-thirds of the parliamentary party to avoid disqualification. As a result, the numbers backing the rebel camp could become a decisive factor in determining its political future.

Rebellion echoes inside Bengal Assembly as well

The turmoil is not limited to Parliament. A parallel rebellion has emerged inside the West Bengal Assembly under the leadership of expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee. Banerjee has formed a separate faction with the backing of 58 MLAs. The group later elected him as the Leader of Opposition, replacing Sobhandev Chattopadhyay. The developments suggest that the crisis facing the Trinamool Congress extends beyond a handful of leaders and could have significant implications for the party's organisational structure and political future.

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