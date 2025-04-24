India suspends SAARC visa access for Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack | What it means All SAARC visas issued to Pakistani nationals have been revoked by the Centre and no new SAARC visas will be granted to Pakistani citizens in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

In the aftermath of the ghastly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that sent shockwaves across the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting decided to take five stringent measures. One of the measures taken was barring Pakistani nationals from travelling to India under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES).

"Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India," an MEA release stated.

The MEA said that the Pakistani nationals who are currently in the country under this visa must leave within 48 hours. The move signals India's strong diplomatic stance in response to the terror attack in Baisaran Valley.

What is the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme Suspended by India?

The SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme is a special regional initiative that allows individuals from member countries to travel within the SAARC region without requiring a traditional visa. Instead, eligible individuals are issued a SAARC Visa Exemption Sticker, which serves as a travel pass for entry into other SAARC countries.

This exemption is not open to the general public, but is limited to 24 specific categories of people. These include: Heads of State and Government, Judges of higher courts, Members of Parliament, senior government officials, prominent businesspersons, accredited journalists, sportspersons attending official events and SAARC organisation staff

And others involved in official or diplomatic capacities. The exemption typically allows for visa-free travel for up to 90 days.

Pahalgam terror attack

Vacation turned into mourning for many families as 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed on April 22 in a horrific terrorist attack. Several others sustained injuries. The incident has sent the country into grief, turning a place once known for its scenic beauty and serenity into a site of sorrow and outrage.

The Central Government has since reiterated its resolve to act decisively against terrorism, with multiple diplomatic and security measures swiftly being put in place.