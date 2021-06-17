'We are certified goondas...' says Sanjay Raut a day after BJP-Sena workers clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at Parliament.

No one needs to give us a certificate on being goondas, we are certified, when it comes to Marathi pride and Hindutva, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after the BJP blamed the party for hooliganism following a clash between workers of both the parties outside Sena Bhavan in Mumbai over offensive remarks in Sena's mouthpiece Saamana raising questions about a land deal in Ayodhya.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai is not just a headquarter of a political party, but a symbol of Maharashtra's identity and no one should dare cast an evil eye on it.

Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar had said his partymen had got information that the BJP workers were coming to vandalise the Sena Bhavan.

Talking to reporters over the clash, Raut said the Shiv Sena Bhavan is a symbol of Marathi and Maharashtra. "If someone tries to attack the premises, will Marathi 'manoos' (person) and Shiv sainik keep quiet?" he asked.

"Why did the BJP get so agitated? What did the Sena editorial say? It just sought clarification on the allegations and demanded that if the charges are proved false, those who levelled them should be punished. Is asking for a clarification a crime in this country? The editorial nowhere mentions that the BJP is involved in it. Can't you read and write? First understand what the allegations are and what the Shiv Sena spokespersons have said. Are you educated or not?" he said.

The Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is an autonomous body. What is the BJP's role in this? he said.

"The matter is over from our end. They have got 'Shiv prasad' yesterday. Don't bring the situation to such a level that we will have to give Shiv Bhojan thali to them," he said.

Whenever people try to attack the Sena Bhavan, which is a symbol of our pride, whether we are in power or not, we will respond in the same manner, Raut said.

