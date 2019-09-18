S Jaishankar to visit Finland as part of Europe outreach

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will pay an official three-day visit to Finland, which holds the current presidency of the European Parliament, as part of India's outreach to Europe.

For Jaishankar, who visits Helsinki from September 19-21, this will be his maiden visit after assuming charge as External Affairs Minister.

During the visit, he will unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Finland. The statue has been gifted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Government of India, to the Government of Finland to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi being celebrated globally.

He will hold detailed discussions with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto on a broad spectrum of bilateral relations, pursuant to the meeting of the two Prime Ministers on the margins of the India-Nordic Summit in April 2018 in Stockholm.

He will also call on Sauli Niinist, the President of Finland, and Antti Rinne, Prime Minister of Finland. He will also meet Parliamentarians and deliver a speech on "India and the World - Priorities of Indian Foreign Policy" at Finnish Institute of International Affairs.

The visit will contribute to the further strengthening of India-Finland ties, an MEA statement said.