S Jaishankar to visit Azerbaijan on October 23: What's on the agenda?

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on an official visit to Azerbaijan on October 23, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. During the visit, Jaishankar is expected to hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart to review bilateral relations between the two countries.

The visit comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Baku, with recent meetings and official visits focusing on strengthening ties and exploring opportunities for greater cooperation.

India and Azerbaijan look to strengthen bilateral ties

On October 16, India's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, presented his credentials to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. During the meeting, Kumar conveyed India's commitment to strengthening relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries. According to a statement shared by the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan on X, Kumar affirmed that he would work towards deepening the longstanding bonds of friendship and mutual understanding between the people of India and Azerbaijan.

The discussions also highlighted the historical and cultural connections between the two countries, which the embassy described as a strong foundation for contemporary bilateral engagement. Both sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The meeting also referred to discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Aliyev in Bishkek. Kumar and Aliyev reaffirmed their resolve to elevate bilateral ties and explore new avenues of engagement, drawing on historical connections and mutual goodwill.

Kirti Vardhan Singh attended CICA summit in Baku

Last week, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh visited Azerbaijan to attend the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). Addressing the plenary session in Baku on October 15, Singh highlighted India's guiding philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", or "The World Is One Family". He said the principle reflected India's vision of promoting peace, cooperation, friendship and collective efforts to address shared challenges.

In a post on X, Singh said he had called on member states to unite against cross-border terrorism while emphasising the importance of cooperation and friendship.

Modi and Aliyev met on the sidelines of SCO summit

Earlier, on September 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Jaishankar's upcoming visit follows these recent diplomatic engagements and is expected to provide an opportunity for both countries to review their bilateral relationship and discuss ways to expand cooperation.

(With inputs from ANI)

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