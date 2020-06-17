S Jaishankar's strong message to Wang Yi: Galwan clash premeditated, China responsible for sequence of events

Image Source : PTI (FILE) S Jaishankar/External Affairs Minister

Sending out a strong message to Beijing over the recent India-China faceoff, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday conveyed to China that the clash in Galwan valley was premeditated and a planned action by China. Jaishankar spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi over phone and emphasised that both sides should strengthen communication and coordination to resolve their differences to maintain peace and tranquility along the border area.

The telephonic conversation came after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. It was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades, significantly escalating the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.

"What happened in Galwan was premeditated and planned action by China which was responsible for the sequence of events," S Jaishankar said.

He underlined that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. "The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement today.

"The two sides should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding reached by Senior Commanders on June 6. Troops of both sides should also abide by bilateral agreements and protocols. They should strictly respect and observe LAC and shouldn't take any unilateral action to alter it," the statement further read.

In conclusion, it was agreed that overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner and both sides would implement disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely. Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and ensure peace as per bilateral agreements and protocols, the MEA said.

