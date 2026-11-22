External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held bilateral talks with Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in New Delhi, with discussions covering a wide range of issues, from semiconductors and defence to renewable energy, agriculture and water cooperation. The meeting also touched upon major international developments, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Black Sea and the Gulf, and challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

Berendsen is on a two-day official visit to India from November 22 to 23. The two ministers co-chaired the inaugural India-Netherlands Foreign Ministers' Meeting, aimed at taking forward the strategic partnership between the two countries. The visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the Netherlands earlier this year, during which bilateral ties were elevated to a strategic partnership.

Jaishankar outlines key areas of India-Netherlands cooperation

Welcoming Berendsen and his delegation, Jaishankar said the two countries had made significant progress since elevating their relationship to a strategic partnership. He noted that cooperation, which was initially centred on water, had expanded into several other areas.

"We have elevated our ties to a strategic partnership, and the roadmap that we have forged gives us a pathway to move forward," Jaishankar said.

He added that the discussions would cover traditional areas such as agriculture, water and health, alongside newer sectors including technology, semiconductors, defence and renewable energy.

Jaishankar also pointed out that 2027 would mark 80 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Netherlands. The two sides, he said, would discuss how to suitably commemorate the milestone.

FTA with European Union, global conflicts also discussed

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted the progress made in India's engagement with the European Union over the past two years, particularly the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Security and Defence Partnership and other understandings.

"We look forward to the operationalisation of the FTA," he said.

The ministers also exchanged views on several international developments. Jaishankar said they had discussed the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Black Sea and the Gulf conflict, along with its wider implications.

He also referred to the Netherlands' growing engagement with the Indo-Pacific, saying that an exchange of views was useful despite the region's complexities. Terrorism and climate change, he added, were shared challenges that required closer cooperation.

Jaishankar also thanked the Netherlands for its care and support for the Indian diaspora, including the Hindustani Surinamese community, which he described as a living bridge between the two countries.

Tom Berendsen says partnership must go beyond documents

Berendsen said he was pleased to be in India and pointed out that he and Jaishankar had met six times this year. He said the frequency of their meetings reflected the importance the two countries attached to their strategic partnership.

"We are very happy to be here. Indeed, six times already this year. I think, if I look at the conversations I have within the EU, we have a lot of meetings, but outside the EU, I'm pretty sure that we've met the most times," the Dutch minister said.

He stressed that the partnership should translate into tangible progress rather than remain limited to formal agreements and documents.

"From the Dutch perspective, we believe that it should be more than only documents. It should be progress on very important topics that we both share, that are common challenges for us, and that we also need to strengthen partnerships on in a changing world," Berendsen said.

He also referred to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly on Europe and global food security, and appreciated India's role and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts towards finding a solution.

"We very much appreciate the role that you and also your Prime Minister take in working toward a solution there," he said.

Berendsen recalled Modi's visit to the Netherlands earlier this year, describing it as an excellent meeting, and said he looked forward to taking the relationship forward. He acknowledged that the two countries had both opportunities and challenges to address in their bilateral ties.

Netherlands FM to meet Ashwini Vaishnaw

The two-day visit also includes a meeting between Berendsen and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, November 23. Vaishnaw handles the portfolios of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting.

The engagement is expected to provide further momentum to cooperation in technology, electronics and other areas of mutual interest. The inaugural Foreign Ministers' Meeting is also intended to review progress under the strategic partnership and identify priorities for the coming years.

The Netherlands established diplomatic relations with India in 1947. With the 80th anniversary approaching in 2027, both sides are looking to deepen cooperation across established areas such as agriculture, water and health, as well as emerging sectors including semiconductors, clean energy and defence.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

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