Image Source : PTI S Jaishankar's aide Shilpak N. Ambule appointed next Indian high commissioner to Singapore

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declared on Sunday that Dr. Shilpak N Ambule, who is at present the MEA's Joint Secretary, has been designated as India's next High Commissioner to the Republic of Singapore.

He is said to be External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's aide and has been in charge of the East Asia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, which includes China.

The appointment of Dr. Ambule coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore. Cultural, political, and economic ties unite the two nations.

Dr. Ambule is a professional diplomat who has worked in the MEA for over 25 years.

He has held a number of positions for the MEA, including Consul General in Melbourne and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC.

Dr. Ambule has degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

The Business Times reported that Dr. Ambule, an IFS officer from the 2002 batch, has worked for Jaishankar ever since he was Foreign Secretary.

It is anticipated that Ambule will succeed in Singapore, which is dominated by the Chinese.

His predecessor, P Kumaran, will return to South Block as a secretary following a successful stint there.

India is Singapore's 6th biggest exchanging accomplice, while Singapore is India's twelfth biggest exchanging accomplice, as indicated by the India Brand Value Establishment. $30.11 billion was traded between the two nations in 2021 and 2022.

Singapore is also India's eighth-largest source of investment and the biggest among ASEAN member countries.

In 2015, the two nations upgraded their strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two nations coordinate on many issues, including security, exchange, and training, it said.

Singapore and India have strong cultural ties. There is a significant Indian population in Singapore, and there is a strong interest in Indian language and culture.

