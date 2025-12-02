S-400, Su-57 stealth fighter jet deals on agenda during Putin's visit to India, says Russia The upcoming bilateral meeting in New Delhi between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week is expected to focus on major deals.

New Delhi:

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that major defence agreements, including the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jets and S-400 air defence systems, are expected to be discussed. “I have no doubt it will be discussed during the visit… The issue of Su-57s certainly will be on the agenda during the coming Putin’s visit to India,” Peskov said. Peskov said the importance of a bilateral relationship free from external interference. “We have to secure our relationship, we have to secure our trade that brings mutual benefit,” he noted, underscoring Russia’s focus on strengthening ties with India in a mutually advantageous manner.

Condemnation of Red Fort terror attack

Addressing security concerns, Peskov condemned the Red Fort terror attack in India, expressing solidarity with the country. “Our country has suffered a lot from the hands of terrorists. And we know the pain of losing people because of acts of terror,” he said, reaffirming Russia’s support for India in counter-terrorism efforts.

Peskov said that Russia is prepared to offer favourable conditions for Indian investors, even as global sanctions challenge trade. “Indian markets are continuing their presence on Russian market despite all the sanctions,” he said.