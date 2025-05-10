S-400 air defence system in Adampur, BrahMos storage site in Nagrota safe: India junks Pakistan claims The government affirmed that these claims are part of a misinformation campaign and strongly denied these false narratives by Pakistan as it continues its terror-backed offensive against India.

New Delhi:

India on Saturday debunked with visual proofs, Pakistan's claims of targeting key military bases across India and the S-400 air defence system, which has proved instrumental in shooting down missiles and drones launched from across the border into Indian territory overnight.

Addressing a press briefing on Operation Sindoor's current phase by the Ministry of External Affairs, Colonel Sophiya Qureshi said the S-400 air defence systems in Adampur, Air Force stations in Suratgarh and Sirsa, and the BrahMos missile base in Nagrota, along with the ordnance depot in Chandigarh, remain intact and attempts to strike them were neutralised.

The Centre also shared time-stamped images showing that the mentioned military bases remain unharmed.

"Pakistan spread misinformation on social media, falsely claiming it had targeted the S-400 air defence systems at Adampur, Suratgarh, and Sirsa Air Force Stations, BrahMos base and others. India strongly denies these false narratives," Colonel Qureshi said.

Pakistan’s Misinformation campaign exposed

Foreign Secretary Misri has strongly condemned Pakistan’s ongoing misinformation campaign, calling it “a tissue of lies” aimed at misleading the international community. He accused Islamabad of fabricating claims about extensive damage to India’s critical infrastructure, including airbases, air defence systems, power grids, and cyber networks. “These claims are entirely false,” said Misri, adding that normal operations have resumed across nearly all affected facilities.

Pakistan attacked 26 locations

India acknowledged that 26 sites were targeted in the early hours of Saturday by Pakistani drones, missiles, loitering munitions, and airstrikes. These included airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Bathinda, Bhuj, and Adampur. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi confirmed that at approximately 1:40 a.m., high-speed missiles were launched at the Punjab airbase.

She further stated that the Pakistani military attempted to breach Indian airspace at over 26 locations overnight. These attempts involved drone incursions and sightings of armed UAVs in Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhuj, and Jaisalmer. Indian defence forces responded swiftly using kinetic intercepts and radar-guided countermeasures.

Colonel Qureshi also highlighted that Pakistan’s strikes targeted health facilities and schools in Srinagar, Avantipora, and Udhampur, calling it a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of international norms and humanitarian conventions.