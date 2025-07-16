Russian woman rescued from Gokarna gave birth in Goa cave, kids' father an Israeli businessman: Report A Russian woman and her two children were rescued from a dangerous cave in the forested Ramatirtha Hill area of Gokarna on July 9.

Nina Kutina, the Russian woman who was found living inside a cave along with her two daughters in Karnataka's Gokarna, claimed that she gave birth to one of them during her stay at a cave in Goa, and an Israeli businessman is the father of her kids, according to a report.

Nina Kutina (40) and her two daughters, aged six and four years, were found in a cave on July 9 near Gokarna in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district. Officials said her visa had expired in 2017. Nina is presently at a detention centre in Bengaluru.

Kids' father is an Israeli businessman

According to the Indian Express report, the Indian officials said the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has tracked and contacted the father of the children, an Israeli citizen, who is in India on a business visa.

The FRRO officials held a meeting with the Israeli man to check if he could sponsor the tickets of Nina and the children. An official said, "The Israeli man, who is in his 40s, met Nina a long time ago, and both fell in love. So, he is the father of the children who were with Nina. He is in the clothing business. We have been able to meet him."

Nina lost her son a long time ago

Initially hesitant to share details about the father of her daughters, Nina eventually opened up with the help of counsellors, according to sources cited in the report. She then revealed information about the man she claimed to have been in a relationship with.

The FRRO officials contacted the Russian consulate and said that the woman and her children would be deported after finishing all formalities, which would take nearly a month. "She has another child back in Russia, and we have informed the Consul General of Russia in Chennai," an official said.

Nina had earlier told news agency ANI that she lost her son many years ago and that she came to Gokarna not for spiritual reasons, but because she believed that nature helps improve health.

She also explained her continued stay in India after her son passed away. "After I had my son, big son, he died, died, and because it happened, and it brought what my new visa, I stayed little more, but not so much, how they tell."

Kutina said she was born in Russia but hadn't lived there for 15 years. "After that I was travelling a lot of countries, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Bali, Thailand, Nepal, Ukraine." "It is not about spiritually how they write, it's not about it, we just like natural because it gives us health... it's very big health, it's not like you live in home."

'We were not dying': Russian woman

While the discovery shocked many, Nina said her kids were "not dying" and were happy there. She even said there was no danger to her or her children's lives when they lived inside the cave.

"We have a lot of experience staying in nature, in the jungle. We were not dying and I did not bring my daughters so that they die here. They were very happy, swimming in the waterfall, a very good place for sleeping. They learnt a lot of lessons with art-making using clay and painting. We used to cook and eat tasty food…" she said.

(With ANI inputs)

