Russia Ukraine War: 'Won't forget the days spent on the border,' says Atul, who returned from Ukraine

Indian students trapped in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war are slowly returning to their homeland. Atul of Narora was among these students, who lived in an atmosphere of fear amidst firing, bombing and missile attacks day and night. Atul shared his experience on his return home and said that he will never be able to forget the days he spent on the border.

Atul revealed that many students studying in Ternopil had accompanied him to the border of Poland. It was only after they left Ternopil that there were explosions. Thankfully, he reached the border of Poland where he was rescued. However, he stayed on the border of Ukraine and Poland for three days and in these three days, he witnessed some very distressing visuals.

Atul shared that there is a long line of several kilometres to enter the Polish border. There is a lot of checking going on the way. Although the Polish authorities were good and offered the students to continue their studies in Poland itself, but Atul and his companions had to return home.

The temperature there was very low and the Indian students waiting at the border had to spend three days in freezing cold

Atul also commented on the Ukrainian army and said that they used to stop his convoy anywhere and would push them back citing any reason. He said that this created many problems for them.

