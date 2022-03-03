Russia Ukraine War: Returning Indian students do not wish to recall their ordeal in war-torn country

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/OPGANGA HELPLINE Image of India students rescued from Ukraine

Highlights Operation Ganga has been launched to rescue stranded Indians in Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine has entered its eighth day today

Returning students said that they were beaten with policemen's baton as they tried to flee Ukraine

Five medical students from war-torn Ukraine arrived at Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport on Tuesday evening. These include four girls and one boy. The students said that they breathed a sigh of relief after reaching back home and did not wish to remember the horrific experience that they had witnessed in the last few days.

The names of these students are Ankit Kumar, Trisha Rana, Hafiza Samshi, Priya Priyanka and Aman Tejaswini. Out of these five, two are from Ranchi and one student each is from Bokaro, Ramgarh and Jamshedpur. One of the students said that the situation in Ukraine is very serious and he cannot describe the experience of repeated bombings and firing he witnessed there.

Explaining his problem, a second year medical student said, “There is tension and fear everywhere in Ukraine. After getting no help from anyone, I reached Romania border from Ukraine with the help of an agent. We were struck by the police's batons. However, we got help from the Indian embassy there and somehow reached India."

After reaching the airport, a girl student hugged her mother and wept. "I don't want to remember the unbearable experience we had there and the pain we went through," she said.

The government has launched Operation Ganga to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

