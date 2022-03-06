In next one year, medical college in every district of UP: Yogi to Ukraine returnees

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Medical college in every district by next yr: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday interacted with about 50 students from Uttar Pradesh who recently returned home from war-hit Ukraine.

During the interaction, Yogi Adityanath promised that "there will be a medical college in every district of the state in the next one year." "The country became independent in the year 1947 and till 2017, in 70 years, only 12 medical colleges were opened in Uttar Pradesh but between 2017 and 2022 we have opened 33 new medical colleges,” the chief minister added. CM Yogi said a total of 2,397 students of Uttar Pradesh are pursuing medical and other courses in Ukraine. Of them, 1,400 students have been brought back safely till Saturday evening, he said.

The students also shared their experiences with the Chief Minister. The students were evacuated under the government of India's 'Operation Ganga'.

