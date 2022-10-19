'Deteriorating security situation': MEA advises Indians against travelling to Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MEA asks Indian nationals not to travel to Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indians against travelling to Ukraine. In a late-evening notice, the MEA said: "In view of the deteriorating security situation and the recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine. Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine, were advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest."

Last Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had issued another advisory to the Indian nationals residing in Ukraine to avoid non-essential travel in view of the escalating situation in the country. The MEA advised Indian nationals to adhere to the security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government.

The advisory further asked the nationals to keep the Indian Embassy in Ukraine informed about their whereabouts and locations, so that they can be reached if the need arises.

India expressed its concerns over the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. It called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of "diplomacy and dialogue". Reiterating India's position on the conflict, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest and noted that India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation.

"India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including the targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians," he said.

