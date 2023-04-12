Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
  4. War-embattled Zelenskyy writes letter to PM Modi seeking additional humanitarian aid

War-embattled Zelenskyy writes letter to PM Modi seeking additional humanitarian aid

According to Foreign Ministry, the letter was handed over to Minister Meenakshi Lekhi when Dzhaparova met her on Tuesday.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 9:45 IST
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian PM
Image Source : INDIA TV Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova who is currently in India on her four-day-visit, handed over a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the war-embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, seeking additional support to counter Russia.

According to Foreign Ministry, the letter was handed over to Minister Meenakshi Lekhi when Dzhaparova met her on Tuesday. The Ministry said President Zelenskyy urged India to provide more humanitarian aid for the Ukrainians who have been reeling under the worst situation ever since the deadly war broke out last year. 

This is a breaking story. Further details will be added. 

 

 

