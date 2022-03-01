Karnataka CM condoles death of Indian student in Ukraine, talks to victim's father

Follow us on Image Source : ANI I know his family. They are very close to me. PM had spoken to the family, Karnataka CM said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday spoke to the father of an Indian student Naveen Shekharappa, who was killed in Ukraine during shelling amid war with Russia and expressed his condolence.

"I know his family. They are very close to me. PM had spoken to the family. We will try our best to recover the body and bring it back to India. I have requested PMO and MEA to help us to recover mortals," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said on the death of a Karnataka student in Ukraine.

"Two persons were with him (A student who died in Ukraine). One of them also got injured. They are also from Chalageri and Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai added.

"All efforts will be made to bring back Naveen's body to India. The CM said that the matter is being negotiated with foreign ministry officials," Karnataka CMO office informed.

We have confirmed from MEA the unfortunate demise of Naveen Shekharappa in Ukraine. He was from Chalageri, Haveri; had left for a nearby store to buy something. Later his friend got a call from a local official that he (Naveen) has died, said Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka SDMA.

We had already taken up the matter with the Russian and Ukrainian Embassies the pressing requirement of safe passage for Indian nationals, including students, from Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones, sources said.

This demand has been repeatedly made to Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of this conflict on February 24. It has been conveyed to both their Ambassadors in New Delhi as well as taken up in their capitals, they said.

From the Indian side, preparations for evacuation have been in place for some time now. An Indian team has been positioned in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border. However, the conflict situation in and around Kharkiv and nearby cities has been an obstacle, it said.

Therefore, it is imperative that Russia & Ukraine respond to our need for safe passage urgently. In places where the conflict has not endangered movement, we've been able to evacuate our citizens, sources mentioned.

Over 9000 Indian nationals have been brought out of Ukraine while a considerable number are now in safer areas. We will continue to make utmost efforts to ensure the return of our citizens stranded in Ukraine, government sources said.

