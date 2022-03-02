Indian student succumbs to fatal stroke in Ukraine's Vinnytsia

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian student dies Ukraine's Vinnytsia, succumbs to fatal stroke

Another Indian student died in Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia, this time due to a fatal illness. Punjab's Chandan Jindal was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia. Reports claimed that he lost his life after suffering from a stroke.

His death comes a day after Indian student from Karnataka, Naveen Shekharappa died due to Russian shelling in the city of Kharkiv. Following the incident, India asked the envoys of both Russia and Ukraine to ensure "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other conflict zones.

According to Naveen's friends, he had gone out to buy some groceries and was on a line at a shop when he was hit, Shringla said, adding the circumstances are not absolutely clear.

India is carrying out a massive evacuation mission to bring back the Indians stranded in Ukraine.

