Russia Ukraine War: India says no rupee contracts for purchase of crude oil from Russia, other countries

Follow us on Image Source : AP A Ukrainian serviceman stands on a tank in the village of Lukyanivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Monday March 27, 2022.

As the war rages on in Ukraine ever since Russian invasion, the Indian government on Monday clarified in the Rajya Sabha that its Oil Public Sector Undertakings, presently, do not have any contracts for the purchase of crude oil in Indian Rupees (INR) from Russia or any such other countries.

"At present, Oil Public Sector Undertakings neither have any contract nor is any such proposal under consideration from Russia or any other country for the purchase of crude oil in Indian Rupees (INR)," Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said in a written reply.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1508416440927285249

The Minister's response came when Biju Janata Dal MP Sujeet Kumar asked: "Whether India is under any contract with any country to purchase crude oil in rupees instead of dollars, either partially or wholly".

The reply is significant amid assumptions that both India and Russia trade may take place in local currencies. Amid reports that New Delhi is planning to buy Russian oil at a discounted rate following the surge in global oil prices after the Ukraine conflict, sources said India's legitimate energy transactions should not be politicized.

According to some media reports, Indian Oil Corporation purchased 3 million barrels of Russian crude oil, the first such transaction since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News