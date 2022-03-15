Follow us on Image Source : ANI India at UNSC reiterates calls for urgent ceasefire, hostilities in Ukraine

Amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine, India again presented its stand on the situation in front of the UN Security Council on Monday. India reiterated its calls for an urgent ceasefire and an end to all hostilities in Ukraine. While addressing a UNSC briefing, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra said our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has repeatedly called for an urgent ceasefire and that there is no other path left but of dialogue and diplomacy. He noted that the human toll continues to mount and the humanitarian situation has become dire.

Highlighting India's evacuation from Ukraine, Ravindra said India undertook intensive and immediate steps to evacuate its nationals. To date, about 22,500 Indians have returned home safely. "We are grateful to all our partners for their support in our evacuation efforts. We call for direct contacts and negotiations with a view to cease hostilities," he added.

Meanwhile, Counsellor at UNSC, A Amarnath said that there is no time for procrastination anymore. He highlighted the importance of preventing terrorists or groups from acquiring weapons of mass destruction or bioweapons.

"We continue to underline the need to respect the UN Charter, international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states", said Ravindra later. He also lauded the role played by Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and said, "OSCE has been playing an important role in facilitating the implementation of the package of measures across both sides of the contact line in eastern Ukraine. However, recent developments in Ukraine and consequent deterioration of security situation have halted the functioning of the Special Monitoring Mission."

He further said that the challenges confronting the OSCE community come from different sources they include not only challenges to sovereignty but threats to peace from ethnic tensions and violent separatism within States.

