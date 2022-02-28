Russia Ukraine Crisis: Government imposes new restrictions in Kyiv

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainians and foreign residents wait for trains inside Lviv railway station.

The Ukrainian government imposed a night curfew in Kyiv on Monday which will last from 8 pm to 7 am.

Under the curfew people will only be allowed to walk on the streets to seek shelter in case the air raid sirens go off. Other than this, people will be required to have a special permit to move around in cars in the city.

Earlier, the Swiss president stated that Russia’s attack on Ukraine was 'unacceptable' and Switzerland will adopt European Union sanctions, including asset freezes, targeting Russians – all but depriving well-heeled Russians of access to one of their favorite havens to park their money.

Meanwhile, Russia-born media mogul Evgeny Lebedev used the pages of a British newspaper he owns to implore Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine.

London’s Evening Standard featured a front-page statement by Lebedev headlined “President Putin, please stop this war,” alongside an Associated Press photo of medics battling to save a 6-year-old girl killed by shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Lebedev wrote: “As a Russian citizen I plead with you to stop Russians killing their Ukrainian brothers and sisters. As a British citizen, I ask you to save Europe from war.”

