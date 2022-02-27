Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP chief JP Nadda’s Twitter account hacked, post seeks fund for Russia amid Ukraine invasion

BJP president JP Nadda's Twitter account was hacked on Sunday morning. Multiple tweets were posted from BJP president J P Nadda's account on the Ukraine crisis and also on cryptocurrency issues on Sunday, in another case of hacking of a prominent public figure's Twitter account.

Electronics and Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told PTI that the matter has been reported to the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), and an investigation is on. BJP sources said Nadda's account was compromised briefly.

One tweet from Nadda's account solicited donations to help Ukraine and another sought to help Russia.

The tweet said, "Stand with the people of Russia. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum."

"Now accepting cryptocurrency donations," it added.

In another tweet, the hacker wrote from JP Nadda's account, "Sorry, my account got hacked. I'm here to donate to Russia because they need help."

BJP sources said Nadda's account was compromised briefly. "It is now under control. We are speaking with Twitter to ascertain the exact reason," a party leader said.

The account has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted. JP Nadda has over 2.7 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was also hacked briefly in December last year, and a message related to Bitcoin was posted.

Some other handles, including those of government departments, were recently hacked as well.

