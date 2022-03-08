Killed Karnataka student's body to be flown back from Ukraine after shelling stops: CM Bommai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Relatives and friends gather near a garlanded photo of Naveen Shekharappa, to mourn his demise outside his residence at Chalageri village, in Haveri, Wednesday, March 02, 2022.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday informed that the body of a student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv will be brought back after Russian forces stop shelling.

He said that the body of Naveen Shekharappa, a student of MBBS, is currently kept in a mortuary in Kharkiv.

"The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has informed us that Naveen's body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine. His body will be brought to India once shelling stops there," Bommai told reporters.

Naveen Shekharappa, 21, was killed in Russian shelling on a government building in Kharkiv last Tuesday. A student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, he had gone out of his bunker to stock up on supplies before leaving the city and was standing in a queue outside a grocery store when he was killed.

Earlier on Saturday, the CM had handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen and promised a job for a family member.

