Killed Karnataka student's body to be flown back from Ukraine after shelling stops: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday informed that the body of a student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv will be brought back after Russian forces stop shelling.
He said that the body of Naveen Shekharappa, a student of MBBS, is currently kept in a mortuary in Kharkiv.
"The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has informed us that Naveen's body has been embalmed and kept in a mortuary in Ukraine. His body will be brought to India once shelling stops there," Bommai told reporters.
Naveen Shekharappa, 21, was killed in Russian shelling on a government building in Kharkiv last Tuesday. A student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, he had gone out of his bunker to stock up on supplies before leaving the city and was standing in a queue outside a grocery store when he was killed.
Earlier on Saturday, the CM had handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen and promised a job for a family member.
