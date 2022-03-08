Russia Ukraine War: Rejected twice by Indian army, Tamil Nadu youth joins Ukrainian forces against Russia

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training, in the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine

Rejected twice by the Indian Army, a 21-year-old youth from Tamil Nadu has joined the Ukrainian Army and is now fighting against the Russian troops. Sainikhesh Ravichandran of Thudaliyur in Coimbatore is a student of Aerospace engineering at Kharkiv National University in Ukraine, Intelligence reports received by the Union government have revealed.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Police told revealed that a group of Central intelligence bureau officers had visited the residence of Sainikhesh a couple of days ago and had collected all the details regarding him and as to why he had joined the Ukrainian military.

His parents, according to police officers, had informed the intelligence sleuths that he had a passion for military and armed training.

They also showed his room plastered full of photographs of the Indian military and officers.

Sainikhesh had according to the police officers, enquired with the US consulate in Chennai to join in the US military but as he knew that it was not possible he had returned home.

The family members, however, said that he was actively pursuing his five-year aerospace engineering course and had informed them a few days before the war broke out that he had got employment in a video game developing company.

However, the family came to know that he had joined the Ukraine forces only when the intelligence sleuths visited them.

His father Ravichandran said, "I am terribly upset and I have requested the Government of India to bring my son back to India. He had contacted home a few days ago and said that he was safe and he was not listening to our requests to come back."

The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers.

