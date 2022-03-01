Russia Ukraine News: One mistake by Anshul left him trapped despite early flight bookings

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/ANSHUL SHARMA One mistake by Anshul left him trapped in Ukraine

As Russia and Ukraine crisis deepened, Indian students stuck in Ukraine are facing problems in returning home. While several students have been airlifted from Ukraine under the Government of India's 'Operation Ganga', some are still trapped in the war-torn country. One of the students 'Akshank Sharma' aka Anshul of Greater Noida, who is studying medicine, is also stuck in the hostel of Kharkiv University.

A few months back, his parents had sent Anshul for further medical studies. But as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine worsened, Anshul's parents had booked him an Air India return ticket.

He told over the phone that "when the possibility of war was looming, his parents had booked an Air India ticket for February 20 for his safe return." But due to a mistake, Anshul could not board the flight and got stuck there.

Anshul told that some of his friends were also returning on the same day. But then Anshul was told by the university that he cannot be given PR (Permanent Resident Visa), if he returned before the given time. Over this, Anshul canceled the ticket and rescheduled it for February 26 so that he can get the PR.

But unfortunately, two days before Anshul's return, war broke out between Russia and Ukraine and the Air India flight had to return on 24th. Had he not canceled the ticket, Anshul would have safely returned from Ukraine on the 20th itself.

On one hand, Anshul and students like him are spending days in fear, on the other hand, their parents are restless, scared and praying for the safe return of their children.

