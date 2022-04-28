Follow us on Image Source : ANI Russia Ukraine War: At UNSC, India reiterates call for cessation of violence, end to hostilities

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra on Wednesday (local time) reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities in Ukraine. He made these remarks at the UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine.

"We continue to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterate, call for an immediate cessation of violence, an end to hostilities," Ravindra said.

He said that India believes that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives.

"We have emphasized right from the beginning of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. We have unequivocally condemned the reported killings in Bucha and retreat our support for the call for an independent investigation," the country's Deputy Permanent Representative said at UNSC.

Ravindra further welcomed UN Secretary General's ongoing visit to Moscow and Kyiv.

"We welcome UN Secretary General's ongoing visit in the region, including to Moscow and Kyiv and have taken positive note of his discussions with the parties on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, especially in Mariupol," he said.

"India has been at the forefront of protecting human rights from its inception, including in the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We firmly believe that all decisions should be taken respecting due process, as all our democratic qualities and structures in join us to do. This applies to international organizations as well, including the United Nations," Ravindra said.

He also highlighted that India is not a party to the Rome Statute. "We continue to emphasize to all member states of the UN that the global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state," he said.

"It is in our collective interest to work constructively both inside the United Nations and outside towards seeking a solution to the conflict in Ukraine," he added.

The Russia-Ukraine War

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, marking a steep escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War, which began in 2014 following the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity (Maidan). The invasion has caused Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II, with more than 5.3 million Ukrainians leaving the country and a quarter of the population displaced.

At the start of the war in 2014, Russia annexed Crimea, and Russian-backed separatists seized part of the south-eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, sparking a regional war there.

In 2021, Russia began a large military build-up along its border with Ukraine, amassing up to 190,000 troops along with their equipment. In a broadcast shortly before the invasion, Russian president Vladimir Putin espoused irredentist views, questioned Ukraine's right to statehood and falsely accused Ukraine of being governed by neo-Nazis who persecute the ethnic Russian minority.

Putin also said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) constitutes a threat to Russia's national security by expanding eastward since the early 2000s, which NATO disputed.

Russia demanded NATO cease expansion and bar Ukraine from ever joining the alliance permanently.

The United States and others accused Russia of planning to attack or invade Ukraine, which Russian officials repeatedly denied as late as 23 February 2022.

