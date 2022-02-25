Families of Indians stuck in Ukraine protest near Russian embassy in New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Family members of students stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine display placards during a protest near the Embassy of the Russian Federation amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, in New Delhi.

Russia-Ukraine War Latest News: Demanding the safe return of their kin, the family members of Indians stranded in Ukraine staged a protest near the Embassy of the Russian Federation in central Delhi here on Friday, police said. According to police, around 15 to 20 people came near the Shanti Path around 5.15 pm, but they were not allowed to move ahead.

Image Source : PTI Police personnel stop the family members of students stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine during a protest near the Embassy of the Russian Federation amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, in New Delhi.

Image Source : PTI Family members of students stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine display their pictures on mobile phones during a protest near the Embassy of the Russian Federation amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, in New Delhi.

They submitted an MoU at the Ministry of External Affairs and later dispersed from the area peacefully after an hour, a senior police officer said. The protesters were carrying placards mentioning -- 'We need peace for Ukraine as Indians are also there', 'Save students stuck in Ukraine' etc.

