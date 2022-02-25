Friday, February 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Families of Indians stuck in Ukraine protest near Russian embassy in New Delhi

Families of Indians stuck in Ukraine protest near Russian embassy in New Delhi

About 16,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the East European country entered its second day on Friday.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2022 23:00 IST
Family members of students stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine
Image Source : PTI

Family members of students stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine display placards during a protest near the Embassy of the Russian Federation amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, in New Delhi. 

 

Highlights

  • Family members of Indians stranded in Ukraine staged a protest near Russian Embassy in Delhi
  • Family members also submitted an MoU to MEA

Russia-Ukraine War Latest News: Demanding the safe return of their kin, the family members of Indians stranded in Ukraine staged a protest near the Embassy of the Russian Federation in central Delhi here on Friday, police said. According to police, around 15 to 20 people came near the Shanti Path around 5.15 pm, but they were not allowed to move ahead.

India Tv - Delhi protest, biden,Europe,russia-ukraine war,sanctions against russia, Russia ukraine news, russia

Image Source : PTI

Police personnel stop the family members of students stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine during a protest near the Embassy of the Russian Federation amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, in New Delhi. 

 

 

India Tv - Family members of students stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine display their pictures on mobile phones during a protest near the Embassy of the Russian Federation amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, in New Delhi. 

Image Source : PTI

Family members of students stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine display their pictures on mobile phones during a protest near the Embassy of the Russian Federation amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, in New Delhi. 

They submitted an MoU at the Ministry of External Affairs and later dispersed from the area peacefully after an hour, a senior police officer said. The protesters were carrying placards mentioning -- 'We need peace for Ukraine as Indians are also there', 'Save students stuck in Ukraine' etc.

Also Read | Russia Ukraine War: Key inflation gauge hit 6.1% in January, highest since 1982

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Biden, Europe waiting on key SWIFT sanction against Putin

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News