'India added great values to UN': Russia again backs India's permanent membership at UNSC

Russia has once again backed India's aspirations for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), noting that the largest democracy has added "great value" to the Council. Notably, India is aspiring to get a permanent seat in UNSC for a long time. Although countries like Russia, France and the United States always lent their support in favour of New Delhi, China used its veto power to prohibit India.

While responding to media queries at the Primakov Readings International Forum in Moscow on Wednesday, December 7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov underlined the efforts made by New Delhi in resolving global and regional issues. He termed India as one of the leading countries whose population will be the biggest in the coming years. The senior Russian diplomat emphasised that India has vast diplomatic experience in solving various issues.

"I think that India is currently one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader. Its population will soon be bigger than that of any other country. New Delhi has vast diplomatic experience in settling various kinds of problems, as well as authority and a reputation in its region," Lavrov said.

He also praised India's active role in the United Nations as well as in South Asia within the Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"India is part of a range of integration structures in South Asia within SCO & it takes an active role in United Nations. India is a country that not only aspires to be but is at the essence of the forming of a multipolar world as one of its most important poles," Lavrov said.

Did Russia support India before the Moscow-Ukraine war?

It is worth mentioning this was not the first incident when Moscow publicly supported India for its permanent seat. Earlier on several occasions-- be at United Nations General Assembly sessions, and other UN platforms-- Russia staunchly supported New Delhi's stance. During the last 77th UNGA session in September,

Lavrov said that the Security Council will be more democratic if countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America are included. "India and Brazil, in particular, are key international actors and should be counted for permanent membership in the council," he had said in his address.

Besides Russia, UK Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward supported India's aspirations and said, "We support the creation of new permanent seats for India, Germany, Japan and Brazil, as well as permanent African representation on the Council."

