Rudrastra UAV clears key army trial at Pokharan: Hits targets with precision, covers 170 km range | Video

Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) has successfully completed the trial of its Hybrid VTOL UAV Rudrastra at the Pokharan Firing Range on Wednesday (June 11). The trial was conducted in line with performance parameters laid out by the Indian Army, including vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), high endurance, precision targeting, and mission flexibility.

Rudrastra UAV covers 170 km range target

The UAV demonstrated robust operational capability, covering a mission radius of over 50 km with a stable real-time video link and successfully returning to the original launch point. The total range, including loitering at the target area, exceeded 170 km, with an estimated endurance of approximately 1.5 hours.

A significant highlight of the trial was the successful deployment of a precision-guided anti-personnel warhead. Dropped from medium altitude, the munition executed an airburst detonation at low height, achieving a lethal effect over a wide radius, meeting tactical effectiveness benchmarks.

This successful demonstration marks a major milestone in India's pursuit of indigenized defence technologies and is a strong step forward toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

SDAL had tested low-cost counter-drone solution

In a related development, SDAL had earlier tested a new low-cost counter-drone solution in hard-kill mode, named 'Bhargavastra'. Designed to neutralise hostile drone swarms, the system employs micro-rockets to deliver rapid and effective responses. The trials were conducted at the Seaward Firing Range in Gopalpur on May 13 and 14 under the observation of senior Army Air Defence (AAD) officials.

Three rounds of tests were carried out, including two single-rocket firings and one salvo-mode trial where two rockets were fired within a two-second interval. All four rockets met launch parameters and validated the system's ability to counter emerging aerial threats effectively.

Highlighting 'Bhargavastra's adaptability and cost-effectiveness, SDAL emphasised its indigenous design and the development of dedicated rocket and micro-missiles to neutralise hostile UAVs. Furthermore, the system is modular and can have an additional soft-kill layer to include Jamming and Spoofing to provide an integrated and comprehensive shield for all branches of the armed forces.

