One dead, seven injured after bus carrying 18 plunges into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag A bus carrying 18 passengers fell into the Alaknanda River near Gholtir in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation. According to police, the bus went out of control on the Badrinath Highway and plunged into the river.

New Delhi:

At least one person has died and seven others were injured after a passenger bus plunged into the Alaknanda River near Gholtir on the Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag district on Wednesday, officials said. The bus, reportedly carrying 18 passengers, veered off the road and fell into the river in a hilly stretch of the highway, triggering a major rescue operation.

Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the casualties. “One person has died and seven people have been injured after an 18-seater bus fell into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir of Rudraprayag district. Teams of SDRF, police, and administration are present on the spot for the rescue operation,” he said.

According to Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharane, “A bus went out of control and fell into the Alaknanda river in Gholtir area of Rudraprayag district. As per information received so far, 18 people were on board the bus.” He confirmed that rescue personnel are working on retrieving the passengers, but further details on casualties are still awaited.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and district administration are on-site. The strong current and steep terrain have made the rescue efforts particularly challenging.

Traffic on the Badrinath Highway has been partially disrupted due to the incident, and authorities have cordoned off the area.

Further details are awaited as the rescue operation progresses.

(With agency inputs)