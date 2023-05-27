Follow us on Image Source : PTI RTI activist arrested for derogatory post on PM Modi, Amit Shah: Mumbai cops

A Right to Information activist was arrested by Mumbai police on Saturday for making "derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

According to police, the accused, Ghulam Qazi, is an RTI activist.

According to the police, "We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 509, 500, 506 (2) and 504 against the accused and taken him into custody."

The accused made alleged "derogatory" remarks about the Prime Minister and other leaders in a Facebook post, according to a Mumbai police official.

The police added, "The accused allegedly threatened them."

On Friday, a man called the Delhi police control room and threatened to murder Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the information, the threatening call caused a stir within the police department, and they quickly swung into action to trace the call.

After tracing the call, the police arrested the person from Delhi's Prasad Nagar region in Karol Bagh. The accused has been identified as Hemant, a resident of Raigar Pura in Delhi, who made the call in an inebriated state, as per the police.

"After receiving the PCR call a team was sent and the caller Hemant Kumar age 48 yrs S/o Mala Ram R/o H No. 72/ 5491, Raigar Pura, Karol Bagh, was brought to the police station and an interrogation was done," the police stated.

They further said that the accused has been unemployed for the last six years and is in the habit of drinking.

In April this year, police arrested an individual who wrote a letter threatening to launch a suicide bomb attack on PM Modi during his visit to Kochi on April 24.

In March this year, a Delhi court vindicated a man blamed for mishandling and taking steps to kill PM Modi. The accused was given the benefit of the doubt when the court acquitted him.

According to the court, the prosecution was unable to demonstrate the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court raised serious concerns regarding the investigation's methodology and the absence of public witnesses.

In January 2019, a case was filed at Police Station Anand Parbat for using abusive language and making threats.

