RSS world's biggest NGO, has history of 100 years of dedication: PM Modi in I-Day speech

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is the largest non-government organisation (NGO) in the world, while lauding the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its 100 years of service to the country.

The Prime Minister made the statement while addressing the nation on the occasion of 79th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

"Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)," PM Modi said.

"100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of 'vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman', with the aim of welfare of Maa Bharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland... In a way, RSS is the biggest NGO in the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication," he added.

RSS to hold mega celebrations on August 26

From August 26, the RSS is planning to hold mega celebrations to mark 100 years of its foundation. The event, titled '100 Years of Sangh Yatra – New Horizons', will be celebrated from August 26 to August 28 at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The event will serve as a platform to present the objectives, ideology, and societal contributions of the Sangh since its inception.

'Indians should not be complacent about Independence'

Earlier in the day, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the countrymen should not be complacent about Independence, while adding that they need to do hard work and make sacrifices to keep it "alive". He made the statement while addressing a gathering at the RSS office in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Independence Day.

"Our ancestors ensured India's Independence by making supreme sacrifices... We too need to be as hardworking to keep it alive and to make the country self-confident and emerge as 'Vishwa Guru' (global leader) to guide the world engaged in quarrel," he said.