'RSS-backed schools sowing seeds of hatred against other religions in children': Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who seems to be so obsessed with the 'Hindu terror' theory has claimed that divisive mentality is being taught in schools backed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Launching a veiled attack at the RSS, the ex-Madhya Pradesh chief minister alleged that Saraswati Shishu Mandir, RSS-backed schools were sowing the seeds of hatred in the minds of young kids. As these children are fed with divisive teachings against other religions, it later becomes the reason for the communal violence in the country.

Addressing an event in Bhopal's Neelam Park, Digvijaya Singh, "From childhood, at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir, they sow the seeds of hatred against other religions in the hearts and minds of the people. It is this seed of hatred that further destroys communal harmony, spreads religious mania and there are riots in the country. The Hindutva of RSS does not represent Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma. They purely misuse religion for politics and it should be opposed."

This was not the first time when Digvijaya's made statements against the RSS. For him, education provided in Saraswati Shishu Mandir seemed coloured in his thought, but Madrasa according to him doesn’t teach divisiveness.

