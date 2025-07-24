RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Muslim clerics in Delhi Through its affiliated organisation, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), the RSS has been engaging with Muslim clerics, scholars and eminent personalities from the community.

New Delhi:

In a notable initiative to promote communal harmony, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat held a meeting with Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals today at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi. The gathering also saw the presence of RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal, along with senior leaders Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar.

According to news agency ANI sources, several Muslim religious leaders, including Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief of the All India Imam Organisation, were to participate in the meeting.

The RSS, through its affiliated organisation Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), has been actively engaging with Muslim clerics, scholars, and prominent figures from the community. In 2023, the MRM announced plans for a nationwide campaign aimed at connecting with the minority community and promoting the concept of "one nation, one flag, one National Anthem."

Mohan Bhagwat met Muslim intellectuals in 2022

In September 2022, Bhagwat met with several prominent Muslim intellectuals to discuss ways of enhancing religious inclusivity in India. The meeting aimed to propagate the RSS's ideas and foster mutual understanding among communities. Key issues such as the Gyanvapi mosque dispute, the hijab controversy, and population control were discussed.

The meeting was attended by many intellectuals like Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) S Y Qureshi, Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Najeeb Jung, Former Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, Former MP Shahid Siddiqui and businessman Saeed Shervani.

In October 2022, RSS leader Indresh Kumar paid a visit to the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi and lit earthen lamps inside the shrine's premises.

"No one should be forced to convert and do violence. Everyone should follow their own religion and caste. Do not criticise and insult others' religions. When all religions are respected in the country, then the country will be free from the fundamentalists who make stone pelting on Friday. India is the only country that respects and accepts all religions," Indresh Kumar had said during the visit.

In September 2022, Indresh Kumar accompanied RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat to meet the Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation, Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi. RSS chief also visited a mosque and a madrasa in the national capital on the same day.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read:

Also Read: