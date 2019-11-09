Image Source : PTI RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Delhi during Ayodhya verdict, to address at 1 PM

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Delhi on Saturday to monitor the situation ahead of the Supreme Court's final verdict in the politically-sensitive Ayodhya title dispute. Bhagwat will address a press conference at 1 PM after the Supreme Court's final verdict on the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. Bhagwat has also appealed for calm ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. Mohan Bhagwat will be at the RSS Office in Delhi where he will discuss the Ayodhya verdict with his senior colleagues.

For the last 10 days, the top leaders of the Sangh have been camping at the 'Udasin Ashram' in Delhi, to deliberate over the court's impending verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue pending since 1949.

Several meetings are being organised by the top leadership of the Sangh to maintain communal harmony across the country. Peace and coordination committee meetings are being held by the RSS at various places. Sangh members are also meeting the officials of Muslim bodies to create an atmosphere of harmony ahead and after the verdict.