RSS chief Bhagwat clarifies Hosabale's remark advocating dialogue with Pakistan; here's what he said

Thiruvananthapuram:

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday defended senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale’s remarks on Pakistan, where the latter allegedly advocated dialogue with the neighboring country amid strain in ties. During an interactive session in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the centenary celebration of the RSS, Bhagwat said Hosabale’s remarks were aimed at the people of Pakistan, not its government or policies.

Bhagwat clarified that the RSS does not follow an independent foreign policy and aligns itself with the stand of the Union government on matters concerning Pakistan.

He also said there are sections of people in Pakistan who disagree with the idea of Partition and appreciate the work of the RSS. According to him, there is a group of individuals there who are critical of the two-nation theory and believe that living together in the past was better.

“But there are a lot of people in Pakistan who believe the partition of Bharat was wrong and many journalists there praise the RSS and its work. There is a distinct undercurrent there of people being anti-Pakistan and against the two-nation theory and they say living together was better,” he said.

We are not like Hitler, says Bhagwat

Bhagwat further stated that even in a situation where India may overpower Pakistan in the future, efforts should be made to ensure that ordinary people are not left isolated. He said that channels of communication should remain open so that people can either live peacefully in their own country or be integrated, depending on circumstances.

“If, in the future, India was to defeat Pakistan beyond repair, the people there will have to be brought into the fold of Bharat or they should be able to live peacefully in that country itself, and for that the doors of dialogue need to be kept open. We are not like Hitler. That is not our nature or our way. So we need to keep some doors open. We should vanquish injustice and tyranny, but we should also preserve what is good,” he added.

Hosabale’s remark on Pakistan

Earlier, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale spoke about the importance of maintaining communication channels with Pakistan. In an interview with PTI Videos in May, he said that while national security and dignity must be protected, engagement should not be completely ruled out.

“The security and self-respect of a country have to be protected and the government of the day should take care of it. But at the same time, we need not close the doors. We should always be ready to engage them in a dialogue.”

Hosabale had made these comments when asked about India’s approach towards Pakistan in the context of continued terrorism concerns.

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