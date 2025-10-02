RSS at 100: PM Modi hails Sangh's role in nation-building, outlines its contribution PM Modi underlined that the RSS has worked with the grand vision of nation-building since its inception. He wrote that the Sangh chose the path of building strong individuals as the foundation for building a strong nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a heartfelt article on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Extending greetings to millions of swayamsevaks, the Prime Minister described the organisation as the "sacred embodiment of eternal national consciousness." He noted that the RSS, founded on Vijayadashami in 1925, represents the age-old tradition of national awakening that re-emerges to meet the challenges of every era. The Prime Minister said it is a matter of fortune that the current generation of swayamsevaks has the opportunity to witness the RSS entering its centenary year. Offering his best wishes, he paid tribute to the founder of the Sangh, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, whom he called a guiding inspiration for all.

'RSS was founded with the aim of nation-building'

PM Modi underlined that the RSS has worked with the grand vision of nation-building since its inception. He wrote that the Sangh chose the path of building strong individuals as the foundation for building a strong nation. The daily "shakhas" became the medium for this journey, serving as a platform where a swayamsevak learns to move from 'I' to 'we'. He termed the shakhas the "sacrificial altar of character-building" that has shaped lakhs of swayamsevaks contributing to the nation across diverse fields over the past century.

Spirit of putting nation first

In his article, the Prime Minister pointed out that the RSS has always carried the spirit of "nation first." He said that during the freedom struggle, Dr Hedgewar and several swayamsevaks actively participated in the movement. Even after independence, the Sangh remained deeply engaged in nation-building despite facing conspiracies and efforts to suppress it. Modi wrote that swayamsevaks never gave space to bitterness, as they believed that society is not separate from them but a part of their own being.

Awakening self-respect across society

The Prime Minister credited the RSS for awakening self-awareness and self-respect among different sections of society over its 100-year journey. He emphasised that the organisation has worked even in remote and difficult regions, including protecting tribal traditions and values. He recalled how successive RSS leaders like Guruji Golwalkar, Balasaheb Deoras, Rajju Bhaiya and KS Sudarshan carried forward the fight against untouchability and social discrimination. He also noted that incumbent chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a clear vision of "one well, one temple, and one crematorium" to promote social harmony.

Addressing modern challenges with a clear roadmap

PM Modi said the challenges of the current era are very different from those faced a century ago. As India moves towards becoming a developed nation, he expressed satisfaction that the RSS has drawn up a strong roadmap to meet today’s needs. He mentioned the Sangh's "five transformations" - self-awareness, social harmony, family awakening, civic sense and environmental protection - as guiding pillars for swayamsevaks to address contemporary issues.

The vision of transformation

Explaining the significance of these transformations, PM Modi said self-awareness is about freeing minds from the legacy of slavery and taking pride in India's heritage while advancing the spirit of Swadeshi. He noted that social harmony is about giving priority to the deprived and ensuring social justice. Family awakening aims to strengthen cultural values and family bonds, while civic sense is meant to instil duty-consciousness in every citizen. He stressed protecting the environment is essential for securing the future of coming generations.

Looking towards 2047

The Prime Minister concluded by stating that the Sangh has begun its journey towards the next century with these resolutions. He expressed confidence that every contribution of the RSS will energise and inspire the nation as India marches towards becoming a developed country by 2047.

