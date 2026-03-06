New Himalayan order: What will Balen Shah-led RSP's possible win in Nepal mean for India?

New Delhi:

The Rastriya Swatantra Party's (RSP) surging 'Nepal First' manifesto, packaged as a legally binding 'Bacha Patra' or Citizen Contract, envisions catapulting Nepal to middle-income status through aggressive $30 billion IT export goals, hydropower diplomacy and probes into public assets since 1990- dismantling dynastic political cartels in the process.

Radical autonomy redefines regional power play

RSP's doctrine ditches pro-India or pro-China labels for 'strategic autonomy,' proposing Nepal as a 'vibrant bridge' for trilateral gains while demanding renegotiation of the unequal 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship. Merit-based infrastructure and digital sovereignty pledges sideline foreign contractors, prioritising local control over rivers and data flows long influenced by New Delhi.

Energy and IT ambitions challenge Indian leverage

By monetising hydropower sales to India and Bangladesh without political preconditions, plus building IT export zones, Rastriya Swatantra Party aims to fund self-reliance- potentially nationalising assets tied to past regimes. This tech-centric push competes directly with India's security priorities, like border transit and intelligence sharing, forcing Kathmandu to extract concessions on labor mobility and trade.

Here are some broader implications: From patronage to pragmatism

A Balen Shah-led RSP government, riding early leads in around 62 seats, ushers India into an era where historical dominance yields to equals- transactional deals on energy pricing, IT collaborations to preempt Chinese inroads and revised treaties affirming Nepali sovereignty. New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' faces stress tests amid Beijing's Belt and Road advances, risking a multipolar Himalayas if Kathmandu prioritises economic nationalism over strategic deference. Youth-driven change demands mutual respect, recalibrating influence through investment over aid.

India welcomes Nepal's democratic milestone

India warmly welcomed the successful conclusion of Nepal's 2026 General Elections on Thursday (March 5), expressing eagerness to partner with the incoming government to deepen bilateral ties. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal congratulated Prime Minister Sushila Karki, the government, people, and stakeholders for conducting the polls amid last year's exceptional challenges.

Enthusiastic voter turnout and youth surge

The elections saw robust participation from 18.9 million eligible voters, including over 915,000 new additions since 2022, with 52% aged 18-40 signaling Gen Z's pivotal influence. Voting spanned all 77 districts in a single phase from 7 am to 5 pm, with ballot boxes sealed nationwide afterward.

Massive electoral logistics secured

The Election Commission deployed 23,112 polling centers across 10,963 stations, backed by 3,41,113 security personnel, including 149,000 temporary election police, for a peaceful process. A record 6,541 candidates competed: 3,406 under FPTP for 165 seats (including 1,143 independents) and 3,135 via proportional representation for 110 seats.

India's support amid post-protest elections

Jaiswal reaffirmed India's commitment to Nepal's peace and stability, noting logistical aid provided at Kathmandu's request to ensure smooth voting. Triggered by September 2025's Gen Z protests that dissolved parliament and ousted KP Oli's coalition, these snap polls pave the way for an elected government after Karki's interim tenure.

Future collaboration on robust ties

India anticipates building on multifaceted relations with Nepal's new leadership for mutual gains, as the Commission targets FPTP results within 24 hours of counting. This high-stakes vote marks a democratic reset post-upheaval, with youth energy poised to shape the 275-member House of Representatives.

