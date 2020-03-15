Rs 2 face mask being sold at this Kerala medical store amid coronavirus pandemic

A surgical shop in Kerala's Kochi is selling face masks for just Rs 2 at a time when masks are being sold at unreasonable prices in the country

A surgical shop in Kerala is selling masks for just Rs 2 at a time when masks including N95, surgical, are being sold at unreasonable prices due to coronavirus threat in the country. Not only masks but hand sanitisers are also being sold at increased prices due to a sudden increase in demand and shortage in supply.

Meanwhile, speaking on selling masks at Rs 2, Cochin Surgicals co-owner said, "We have sold around 5,000 masks at ₹2 each in two days. We decided to sell masks at a reasonable price especially to the common people like hospital staff and students."

Another co-owner of the shop said, "We have been selling masks at ₹2 for the last 8 years. But now, the rate has gone up everywhere. We bought the masks at ₹8 or ₹10 and are selling at ₹2, while others are selling at ₹25."

Demand for hand sanitisers, masks have seen a sudden hike in demand due to the COVID 19 pandemic which has gripped the world. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases have surged to 107 in India while over 1,14,000 people have been infected by the deadly disease globally with over 5,000 deaths.

Amid all this, PM Modi called the SAARC nations to put up a united fight against curbing the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister is set to hold a video conference with the SAARC leaders including Pakistan to further discuss the roadmap to fight the pandemic.