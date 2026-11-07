Rs 14.1 crore routed into India to interfere in domestic matters? ED probes foreign entities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into two foreign entities over suspected foreign funding and alleged attempts to interfere in India's domestic affairs. The probe centres on transactions worth around $1.5 million, or approximately Rs 14.1 crore, which the agency suspects were routed through several countries before reaching certain organisations and individuals in India.

Investigators suspect that multiple layers of transfers were used to conceal the origin and movement of the money. The alleged funding trail involves companies registered in St Kitts and Nevis, Lithuania, the UK and Canada, as well as a trust based in Germany. Indian agencies are now examining the transactions to establish how the funds moved across borders and who ultimately received them.

ED traces $1 million funding trail to German trust

According to the investigation, TCC Digital Markets Ltd, a company registered in St Kitts and Nevis, has been identified as the source of $1 million in funding. The ED has traced the original source of this money to the Dr Matthias Karl Vogt Trust in Germany.

The agency suspects that the German trust first transferred the amount to XBase Digital UAB, a company based in Lithuania. Investigators believe this route was used to avoid German laws and make the movement of funds harder to trace.

How the suspected foreign funding reached the UK

The ED suspects that hawala channels and digital assets were used to move the money through Dubai and Lithuania before it reached its intended destination. The investigation has found that the St Kitts and Nevis-based company subsequently transferred the funds to a British company as a grant, in two separate instalments.

Investigators have also traced another $500,000 transfer involving ZBase Digital Inc, a company registered in Canada. The amount was sent to the same British company's account in February 2026.

Together, the two suspected transactions amount to $1.5 million, or around Rs 14.1 crore. Indian agencies are verifying details of these transactions with Airwallex as part of the probe.

Government tightens rules on foreign funding

The investigation comes amid tighter government scrutiny of organisations receiving funds from overseas. Earlier this year, the government amended the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011, making compliance requirements stricter for NGOs and other organisations receiving foreign contributions.

The changes also revised penalties for violations of foreign funding rules. Organisations seeking foreign contributions are now required to provide clearer details about their proposed activities, including the purpose for which the money will be used and the states or Union Territories where they intend to operate.

The stricter requirements place greater responsibility on NGOs and other organisations to disclose how they plan to receive and use foreign funds.

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