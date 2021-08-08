Rs 1,481.87 cr pension to be distributed to over 48 lakh poor ahead of Onam: Kerala CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Women light lamps at a temple during Onam celebrations.

Rs 1,481.87 crore will be distributed to poor people as pension in August, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday. This is done with a view to bring Onam cheer to over 48 lakh poor people, who have been hit the hardest due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vijayan, in a tweet, said that with Onam just round the corner it was necessary that poor people have money in their hands and therefore, the Social Welfare Pension for the months of July and August was being distributed jointly.

For this Rs 1,481.87 crore has been sanctioned, he said in his official Twitter handle. "Distribution of social welfare pension for July and August has started. More than 48.5 lakh beneficiaries will get ₹3200 each before Onam. ₹1481.87 crore has been allocated for the pension disbursal", he tweeted.

The distribution is already underway and is expected to be completed by August 10 and all the 48,52,098 beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,200 this month either directly into their accounts or at their homes through the cooperative banks.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated by the Malyalis. It is one of the most awaited celebrations in the state of Kerala. This year, Onam begins on August 12 and will last till August 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

