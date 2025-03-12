Rs 1,200-crore scam, black magic allegations rock Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital trust The management of Mumbai’s renowned Lilavati Hospital has been rocked by serious allegations of financial fraud and even black magic. Current trustees, including former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, have filed FIRs alleging embezzlement worth over Rs 1,200 crore by former trustees.

Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, city’s one of the most prominent medical institutions, is at the centre of a sensational controversy involving charges of a multi-crore scam and alleged black magic practices by its former trustees. According to current trustee Prashant Mehta and hospital executive director Param Bir Singh, who was also former Mumbai Police Commissioner, serious irregularities have come to light following a forensic audit ordered after they regained control of the hospital trust.

The hospital was originally built in 1997 by Prashant Mehta’s father, Kishore Mehta. In a press briefing, Prashant Mehta claimed that in 2002-03, while his father was undergoing treatment abroad, his uncle Vijay Mehta allegedly took control of the Lilavati Trust using forged signatures. Over time, several of Vijay Mehta’s family members were inducted into the trust. A legal battle followed, and in November 2023, the Assistant Charity Commissioner ruled that the rightful trustees were Kishore Mehta, his wife Charu Mehta, and their son Prashant Mehta. However, Vijay Mehta’s family has challenged the ruling before the Charity Commissioner, and the matter is still under appeal.

FIRs detail fraud worth over Rs 1,200 crore

Since reclaiming control, the new trustees have filed three FIRs at Bandra Police Station based on findings from a forensic audit. The first FIR pertains to a Rs 12 crore fraud, the second to Rs 44 crore, and a third, filed just two days ago, alleges embezzlement of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.

Mehta and Singh have alleged that despite the hospital having a dedicated procurement department, the former trustees bypassed protocols and made questionable purchases via external companies. A total of 17 individuals, including seven relatives of the late Vijay Mehta, have been named in the FIRs. The case has now been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further investigation. The accused are reportedly currently residing abroad.

Allegations of black magic rituals inside trust office

In an unusual turn, Mehta and Singh have also alleged that black magic rituals were conducted in the cabin used by the trust’s former chairperson. Mehta claimed that hospital staff had informed him about unusual activities in the room. Following this, the floor of the room was dug up, allegedly revealing eight earthen pots containing human bones, hair, and other items linked to occult practices. The process was video-recorded, and independent witnesses were reportedly present.

A complaint regarding this has been submitted to Bandra Police, although no FIR has been registered so far. Mehta said the matter has also been taken to court, which is now conducting an inquiry. If the court deems it necessary, it may direct the police to file an FIR in the black magic case as well.