Railway Recruitment Drive: 1.4 lakh vacancies up for grabs. Check important instructions, other details

RRB Recruitment 2020: As many as 1.4 lakh vacancies are up for grabs in the Indian Railways. Through its 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), the Indian Railways has organised a mega recruitment drive in three phases. The first phase began on Tuesday, and the exam was scheduled between December 15 and December 18, 2020, for isolated and ministerial categories.

The second phase of exams will be held for NTPC categories from December 28 to tentatively till March 2021. The third recruitment for Level-1 will take place from tentatively April 2020 onward till June end, 2021.

MEGA RAILWAY RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION: DETAILS

Ministerial and Isolated categories

Non-Technical categories

Level-1 categories

The computer-based exam has started for 1.4 lakh vacancies

Compliance with COVID-19 protocols and instructions mandatory

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS FOR CANDIDATES

Body temperature will be checked using a Thermo gun

If the temperature exceeds the prescribed limit, the candidate will not be allowed inside

Such candidates will give exams at a later date which will be communicated on their email and mobile.

Candidates need to submit a COVID-19 self-declaration form, without which entry will not be allowed.

