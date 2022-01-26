RRB aspirants urged 'not to take law in their hands'; concerns can be formally raised till Feb 16

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prayagraj: Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Boards Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021

Highlights Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured RRB aspirants that their concers will be addressed.

On Wednesday, several students in Bihar's Gaya set a train ablaze in protest over RRB exam results.

A committee has been formed by the Ministry of Railways that will address the concern of students.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday assured that the concerns of all students against alleged irregularities in Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exams will be formally addressed. He announced that students can submit their grievances before the committee till February 16. The committee will examine the grievances and submit its recommendations before March 4.

The Railways Minister also said, "I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them."

Vaishnaw's statement comes in light of several students protesting against the results of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam. Some exam aspirants on Wednesday vandalised a train and set it on fire in Bihar's Gaya over alleged irregularities.

A committee has been formed to listen to the candidates who cleared or failed. It will give a report to the Ministry. An email address has been set up for students to raise concerns. The committee will go to different parts of the country and listen to the grievances.

The Railway Minister also assured that all RRB chairmen have been asked to listen to the concerns of students, compile them and send them to the committee.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways stayed examinations of NTPC, and Level 1 of Railway Recruitment Board in wake of students' protest.

