Thursday, January 27, 2022
     
  4. Students unions call Bihar Bandh on Jan 28 over discrepancies in RRB NTPC exam

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Patna Published on: January 27, 2022 9:07 IST
Image Source : PTI

Terming the committee formed by the Union Railway Ministry to look into the concerns raised by the aspirants of alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results as a "hoax", student union AISA and other youth organizations have called for "Bihar bandh" on Friday and refused to bog down despite the formation of the committee.

AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav along with others in a press statement said that the committee formed by the ministry is a "conspiracy" to postpone the matter till the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no doubt on the questions being raised by the candidates. This massive movement of student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment, has arisen at a time when there is an election in UP. Under the pressure of this, this proposal of the Government and Railways has come and a conspiracy is being hatched to postpone the matter till the elections," they said.

(With ANI inputs)

