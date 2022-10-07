Friday, October 07, 2022
     
  RPSC Grade 1 admit card 2022 likely be released tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - check details

RPSC Grade 1 admit card 2022 likely be released tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - check details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the RPSC Grade 1 exams from October 11, which will conclude on October 21.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2022 15:05 IST
RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to release admit cards tomorrow (October 8) for the 1st-grade teacher, as a school lecturer examination which is scheduled to be conducted on October 11. 

The commission invited the application on May 5 and the last day to receive applications was 4 June. 

Those who have applied for the post can download their admit card after logging on www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Applicants can also easily check all the exam-related details on the official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Here's how to download the admit cards- 

Step-1: Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click candidate information tab on Exam Dashboard link- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/examdashboard 

Step-3: Click on the Admit card link (School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 column) 

Entry your credentials like registration number, DOB etc to down the admit card.

Meanwhile, the Commission is scheduled to conduct the RPSC Grade 1 exams on  October 11, October 12 and from October 14 to October 21, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts i.e. 9 AM to 10: 30 AM and from 2 PM to 5 PM. 

