RPSC Grade 1 admit card 2022 likely be released tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - check details

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Admit cards to be released tomorrow

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to release admit cards tomorrow (October 8) for the 1st-grade teacher, as a school lecturer examination which is scheduled to be conducted on October 11.

The commission invited the application on May 5 and the last day to receive applications was 4 June.

Those who have applied for the post can download their admit card after logging on www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants can also easily check all the exam-related details on the official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here's how to download the admit cards-

Step-1: Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click candidate information tab on Exam Dashboard link- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/examdashboard

Step-3: Click on the Admit card link (School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2022 column)

Entry your credentials like registration number, DOB etc to down the admit card.

Meanwhile, the Commission is scheduled to conduct the RPSC Grade 1 exams on October 11, October 12 and from October 14 to October 21, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts i.e. 9 AM to 10: 30 AM and from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Also Read: JNU commences registration for admission to undergraduate courses

Latest India News